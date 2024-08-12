Leighton Linslade councillor takes on new top role for children and community safety at Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council chamber and inset, cllr Steve Owen

The first appointment to a reshuffled Central Bedfordshire Council executive has been revealed.

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen has been appointed to take responsibility for the newly named children’s services and community safety portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He replaces Independent Biggleswade West councillor and former deputy leader Hayley Whitaker, who was executive member for families, education and children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The executive is the high-level decision-making group of CBC councillors, explained councillor Owen. “Prior to the recent implosion of the executive there were nine councillor appointments, but now it’s down to six.

“Mine is the largest and most problematic portfolio of children’s services and community safety for the whole CBC area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased to help add experience to the executive, as it faces continuing financial problems. I’ve criticised other councillors for not making clear their priorities.

“My immediate aims locally include meeting the BLMK integrated care board (ICB) particularly around the campaign for a health hub located centrally and a fourth surgery for Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

“An urgent joint meeting is planned with CBC’s assets executive member and other councillors to discuss the land south of the High Street project in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve outlined to the executive member for buses the critical reaction from residents to the plans of bus company Aviva to reduce Linslade services, and the need to reconsider leaving parts of that area completely without this form of transport.

“Other objectives involve discovering what’s happening with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) children and CBC’s Schools for the Future (three-tier to two-tier education) projects, as both are overspending by many millions of pounds annually, as well as speeding up the appeals process for parents appealing their September choice of school.

“There’s a need to identify the measures required to regain control of those children’s services overspending budgets and share this with the executive and the children’s services overview and scrutiny committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Owen also intends to prepare a paper for the executive about “improving the malfunctioning process of community infrastructure needs, alongside large-scale planning applications”.

He hopes to meet Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst and Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard “to seek a common approach in our aim to improve community safety in Central Bedfordshire”.

Councillor Whitaker was sacked from her executive roles by Independent Potton councillor Zerny, after challenging him for the leadership of the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Zerny later resigned on the day of the General Election, throwing the political leadership of the council into chaos as the Independents split into two groups.

At an extraordinary full council meeting, a fortnight later, councillor Zerny was nominated to remain in charge and was re-elected by a single vote ahead of councillor Whitaker.

It subsequently emerged that Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey, who chaired the meeting and backed councillor Whitaker, forgot to vote. In the event of a tie, the casting vote would most likely have been his.