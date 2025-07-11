Leighton-Linslade Town Council's Labour group leader resigns after party political spat

Councillor Pat Carberry

The Labour group on Leighton-Linslade Town Council has appointed Jane Gibson as its new leader, following the resignation of Pat Carberry because of a party political spat.

Councillor Gibson, who represents Bassett Ward, was elected after a group meeting, with Mike Bishop remaining deputy leader.

In a statement, the Labour group said: “We understand Pat Carberry’s disappointment after all the hard work he has put in, but are sad at his decision.

“Jane has had a positive impact in her first two years as a councillor, and we know she’ll make an excellent leader.”

Councillor Carberry confirmed in a social media post that he would resign as leader of the Labour group on the town council, while remaining a councillor.

“This decision came following the resignation of a Liberal Democrat councillor, creating a vacancy on the town council,” he explained.

“I was approached by the leader of the Liberal Democrats on council, who was keen to avoid a by-election. That would have cost the council £22,000, so he preferred we co-opt a councillor.

“This is a process where anyone can apply to be co-opted and the town council makes the selection. I was keen to avoid the unnecessary by-election costs for a post that’s already past mid term.

“But as the problem was caused by the Lib Dems, I felt it would be wrong for them to use their majority blanket vote to elect a candidate from their own party.

“I received agreement that it would be a free vote, based on the merit of the application and not on party political affiliation. I wrongly advised the members of my party not to call an election, but to put faith in what I’d been told by the Liberal Democrats.

“I instructed the councillors of my own party to vote purely on the merit of the application. There were two applicants, one Labour and the other Liberal Democrat.

“All Lib Dem councillors voted for the candidate from their own party, who didn’t perform as well as the Labour candidate in my view. All Labour and Independent councillors voted for the Labour candidate.

“I gave poor advice to my party not to call a by-election and to put faith in the Liberal Democrats to ensure a fair selection process. For that I must take responsibility,” he added.

“My position as leader, at the time, gave me considerable influence over the decision-making. Therefore, as my advice was wrong, I must resign from that position.”

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “We committed to and arranged a free vote for Liberal Democrat members, so that they would be voting on the best person for the job rather than on party politics.

“On that basis, individuals made their decision of their own free will and concluded that Nanci Hogan was the better person for the role.

“We note that councillor Carberry also agreed to a free vote among Labour town councillors. At which point, every single Labour councillor voted for the Labour candidate.”