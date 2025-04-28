Progress over future of 'vital haven' for Leighton Buzzard is at a stalemate

Roman Gate Action Group

Progress appears to have stalled over the potential adoption of a “vital haven” near their properties for a group of Leighton Buzzard residents.

Last year a petition was presented to Central Bedfordshire Council by The Roman Gate action group to protect their community park and prevent it being developed.

Campaigners previously called on the local authority to ask the present landowner (Arnold White Estates Limited) to offer up the land for adoption, according to CBC’s website.

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay raised the subject in a written question to a full CBC meeting, saying: “A local resident presented a petition to the executive in June signed by more than 160 people.

“It expressed their concerns about the lack of progress on adopting the Roman Gate park in Leighton Buzzard. Can the executive member provide an update on the adoption of this vital green space, so that it’s protected from development and safeguarded for the future?”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins replied: “I understand the play area and the pylon landscape were offered to Leighton-Linslade Town Council and this local authority, but declined by both parties.

“The siting of the play area across a footpath didn’t comply with the town council’s standard playground design. CBC’s leisure team was concerned about how close the play area is to the pylons and that there was no evidence it had been maintained appropriately since being installed.

“Planning officers were advised the terms of the leasehold arrangement offered for the pylon land wasn’t acceptable to the council. The current Local Plan adopted by CBC in 2021 identifies the pylon land as designated open space.

“The relevant policy states that redevelopment of such space and outdoor sports facilities for other purposes will only be permitted against certain criteria.

“I’m sorry I can’t give you any more positive news. The situation is the land is protected and won’t be concreted over unless there are exceptional reasons.”

Councillor Holland-Lindsay added: “The challenge is we’ve been unable to document or aren’t aware of any documentation that the land was ever offered, when the Section 106 legal arrangements say it should be.

“Nobody at CBC or the town council has any record of this. So I would love it if you could share with me what documentation you have showing that it was offered, and am grateful for your reassurances around the protections.”

Executive member for assets, business and housing councillor Watkins said: “I’ll commit to do that.”

The town council confirmed in May 2022 its willingness to take on the responsibility of managing the park, once the transfer of land to CBC has taken place.

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman explained previously: “This green space is really important for the health and wellbeing of the Roman Gate community.

“Without being properly adopted and managed, the area remains vulnerable to greedy developers wanting to build there. Residents have endured years of worry about whether this vital haven will be protected.”

Parks, playing fields and play areas can be adopted by a local authority, or another organisation such as The Parks Trust. Smaller incidental public open space could be transferred to a management company chosen by a developer.