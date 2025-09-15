'Unpaid invoices' claim as bus home for Central Bedfordshire pupils cancelled

File photo of the inside of a bus.

Pupils in Central Bedfordshire were denied their usual transport home on Friday, (September 12) with the service provider claiming the council owed it money.

Hertfordshire-based travel company Cozys blamed “the non-payment of invoices” by Central Bedfordshire Council for its decision to cancel that afternoon’s services.

Its decision left schools scrambling to contact parents and carers to arrange alternative travel arrangements so students could return home.

The firm said in a statement: “Cozys would like to apologise to the parents, students and schools who use the services contracted by CBC for their school transport.

“You’ll be aware we didn’t operate services this afternoon (Friday, September 12). This was because of non-payment of invoices from the local authority for numerous months, despite many emails, phone calls and face-to-face interactions.

“We understand this will have put pressure on all involved, which was not the outcome we wished for. But the council was made aware and no other options were provided by the local authority.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to all and would like to assure you we’ll provide the morning service today (Monday, September 15).”

CBC has been reported to Ofsted by former deputy leader and The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker over safeguarding concerns relating to pupils with SEN locally.

It follows changes to the council’s home to school transport, which resulted in a chaotic start to the autumn term for some students with SEND.

Office staff were used to look after vulnerable students at North Hertfordshire College on the first day because it was an emergency, a meeting of CBC’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee was told by parent Mark Tripp, who chairs Ivel Valley School and College’s governing body.

A mother has revealed since the meeting that her profoundly disabled son was left stranded after his transport failed to show up on the first day of the new school term at Ivel Valley in Biggleswade.

Lisa Doherty said the experience caused unnecessary distress for the family, who had no prior warning or apology, leaving her angry and upset.

CBC’s director of children’s services Amana Gordon explained at the meeting: “I definitely said ‘we’re sorry for the experience of those children who had disruption to their transport’. I’ve said that clearly.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion, who chairs the scrutiny committee, came under pressure to allow officers to conduct their inquiries behind closed doors.

Responding on social media to the latest problems, he wrote: “Pupils were stranded at school today as some buses were cancelled this afternoon (Friday, September 12) because CBC hadn’t paid the contractor.

“Children had to find other ways to get home from school. This is getting into resignation territory for someone. I hope the children all got home safely.

“School staff have told me they were told by CBC: ‘Call parents to pick up their kids’. I’m going to be asking more hard questions of the Independent-run CBC.”

CBC has been asked to comment on the travel operator’s allegations.

> An earlier version of this article said the travel was for children with SEND. The council has confirmed it was mainstream transport that was impacted. We are happy to make this correction.