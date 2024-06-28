"Victory" for town if water treatment plant built outside Leighton Buzzard area, claims councillor

File image of a water treatment plant. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Building a water treatment plant in Buckinghamshire instead of on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard would be a “victory” for the town, according to a local councillor.

The Grand Union Canal (GUC) Transfer is a planned scheme to use the canal network to move millions of gallons of treated waste water from Minworth in the West Midlands to Affinity Water infrastructure at Chaul End, via an extraction point from the canal and a water treatment plant.

The initial proposed water extraction point was to be south of Tiddenfoot, with a treatment plant and holding reservoir to be constructed on Central Bedfordshire Council-owned open space south of the bypass.

Affinity Water has changed the scheme now to omit this option in a concession to the town, after discussing its plans with members of the Leighton Buzzard’s Ouzel Valley Park steering group, said its chairman and CBC Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe.

Two sites are being considered instead, one north of Leighton Buzzard and one south of the town, with both across the border from Bedfordshire.

“The water can either flow naturally via gravity using the canals, or it would have to be pumped up around the canal locks where it goes uphill,” he explained.

“This would form part of our emerging ‘national grid’ of water supply. It’s based around an assessment of water shortages in the south and a water surplus in the north. It would provide water to cater for population growth in the south.

“There would still be works along the canal top to raise the banks, especially if the extraction point and water treatment plant is to be located further south of the town in Buckinghamshire. If located north of the town, there are potential pipeline works.

“Affinity is also extracting water from the Chilterns’ local chalk hills, and the project will allow reduced water abstraction from the Chilterns aquifer. This will help preserve the chalk streams and their associated flora and fauna.

“If the extraction point is located south of the town, and engineering works are required to reinforce and raise embankments along the canal, it could be an opportunity to improve cycling routes,” he added.

“If the company sticks to not building the treatment plant on our land it would be a victory for the town because that area would remain green space.

“A six-week consultation period covering the location of the water extraction and water treatment plant was meant to start this month, but it seems to have been delayed. The final decision would be made by the Secretary of State, as it’s a multi-million pound project of national importance.”

Affinity Water’s head of engagement Clare Carlaw told a Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s grounds and environmental services committee meeting the original proposed site, next to Grovebury quarry, had been eliminated as unsuitable for water storage.