'Visionary and exciting' new care home in Leighton Buzzard is ready to welcome its first residents

A care home in Leighton Buzzard labelled “visionary and exciting” is ready to receive its first residents after getting its Care Quality Commission registration, a meeting heard.

The 63-bedroom Marigold House has been built on the former police station and magistrates court site in Hockliffe Road.

Central Bedfordshire Council is replacing a number of outdated care premises, such as Westlands Residential Home. A review of the Duncombe Drive day centre also found the building is considerably underused.

The day centre was the second to be reviewed, having been in operation for more than 40 years. Its catchment area covers Leighton Buzzard, Linslade and surrounding villages.

The local authority’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee was updated by Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith, who explained: “Marigold House has secured its Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration, which is really good news.

“It’s in the process of this week accepting its first phased transfer of residents from Westlands. I’m sure all the team from Care is Central operating the home will be very welcoming to the new residents. Anyone who’s had the opportunity to go there, it’s a fantastic facility.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who chairs the committee, asked: “I’m really excited about Marigold House, so will we get the chance for members to visit?”

Executive member for adult social care and health councillor Smith replied: “I’m sure that can be arranged and we’ll organise a briefing on Care is Central.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion said: “The previous administration kicked this off and I can remember standing on a building site around 2020.

“It proves the point about how long these things take, so well done. I don’t know whether there’s anything we can do about that.

“But from the taxpayer or local resident perspective these things really do take a long time. It’s a shame we can’t do them any quicker.”

Councillor Smith agreed, adding: “It does take time and I commend the previous administration’s foresight in the reprovision of these homes, which is something we want to continue.”

Conservative Eaton Bray councillor Philip Spicer suggested: “The care need part of this is spread, so it would be good to see a flagship of Central Bedfordshire’s care homes.

“It’s been the best one we’ve done with the technology, so far. I commend you for getting this project over the line because we’ve all been waiting for it.”

CBC owns Marigold House and was due to grant a lease acting as the landlord to Care is Central as the tenant, according to a report to its executive in December.

“The agreement with Care is Central Residential Limited will be on a 25-year full repairing and insuring lease,” said the report. “The total rent payable by the company will be established by an independent Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) red book valuation.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey said at that time: “I know there’ve been some real issues with cost and managing this, but it’s visionary, it’s really exciting and we should be proud it’s coming to fruition.”