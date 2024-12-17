Warm Spaces in Central Bedfordshire open their doors this winter, including libraries and leisure centres

File photo of an elderly woman standing in front of a radiator holding an energy bill.

With temperatures dropping and many families facing increased energy costs, venues across Central Bedfordshire will be opening their doors as ‘Warm Spaces’.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s libraries and leisure centres are providing a safe place where everyone is welcome during the day.

Some of the leisure centres have cafes, and the council’s libraries offer free Wi-Fi and access to computers. Residents are welcome to take their own food and drink to the libraries.

Other venues include churches and community centres.

Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We know that this winter could be challenging for many, and we want to support our residents as much as possible. By opening our libraries and leisure centres as Warm Spaces, we hope to provide a place where residents can feel comfortable and safe during the day, without the added worry of heating costs at home.”