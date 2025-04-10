'Please help to save our businesses'. Image credits: Councillor Versallion/Iris Lee-Lo.

Leighton Buzzard businesses are urging the public to write in and help save their jobs on land at the garden centre – as a make or break decision by the planning inspectorate looms.

Staff are currently on tenterhooks due to an appeal to build 41 homes at the site, which was submitted by developers and landowners Thrive Homes.

The on site businesses – which would have to close or relocate should the proposal go ahead – are now urging the community to go online and send their objections by April 30.

However, Thrive Homes says that the development will support the local economy, create employment and provide affordable housing.

Customers enjoying lunch at the Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre cafe. Image: Iris Lee-Lo.

Iris Lee-Lo, owner of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre, claimed: "We're unsure what's going to happen. It's only one person making the decision and it's all online.

"I want to call for the public to help us again – to put their thoughts in writing to the inspectorate. We need everyone we can get.

"The garden centre is a community hub, it's a place where people can gather together. The elderly can get together, we are disabled friendly, dog friendly, family friendly.

"If the application goes ahead, we don't have a place to go. We would just have to close down."

Councillor Mark Versallion (second left) with business representatives. Iris is pictured on the left. Image: Councillor Versallion.

Iris and her family first took over the garden centre five years ago, and describe the highlights as serving the "lovely community" of Leighton Buzzard.

They have always remained optimistic – the application has previously been denied twice – but as the Labour government has revised the National Planning Policing Framework, she is concerned it will "go against" the businesses and is "in favour" of housing.

Iris added: "I would like to thank all the CBC councillors who argued against the application, the mayor of Leighton-Linslade David Bligh, the former MP Andrew Selous, Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Eggington Parish Council and Craig Ramsay, Central Bedfordshire Councillor Mark Versallion, and The Leighton Buzzard Observer – who have all been a voice in the refusal.

"And last but not least, all the residents who have appealed in the last three years. Whatever the outcome will be, it’s in God’s hands and I thank God for being my rock."

The other businesses affected include Azure Pools & Hot Tubs, Jacey Landscaping and Garden Services, and Move It! Man & Van Hire.

Bev Pullin, sales manager at Azure Pools & Hot Tubs, claimed: "Thrive Homes made reference to the number of people employed across our businesses – but there's far more than 13.

"There's eight of us here – and we're looking to recruit – and all together I'd estimate there's in excess of 30 staff.

"It's disappointing that businesses that have served the community well could be lost to a handful of houses.

"And Leighton Buzzard is all about promoting small businesses."

Iris confirmed that the garden centre and cafe employs 18 people, and that her family also work at busy times, while Jacey Landscaping and Garden Services confirmed that it has a team of six.

Azure Pools has been at the site for over 15 years, building and refurbishing swimming pools and selling hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms.

Bev said: "We are next to the garden centre, and that goes hand in hand with footfall; we could look to move to an industrial estate, but the footfall would disappear.

"We have got a small pool here which we allow people with disabilities to use – you can adjust the speed and water current to help with knee and back issues.

"We also had a young competitior for the Olympics train here during lockdown."

Similarly, manager of Jacey Landscaping and Garden Services Charles Palmer, claimed: "This is where we have our small office and that's a key part of where we get out appointments – it would probably be quite devastating for us.

"I don't know anywhere in the area we could locate to.

"They are like-minded people who shop at the garden centre. The right age group, people who look after their gardens.

"We have got on very well with everybody who has been running the garden centre. If it goes, Leighton Buzzard won't be the same town again."

Bev claimed: "The biggest disappointment is that the council [initially] said 'no', but now they are going to let it fly.

"The traffic is a nightmare, there are no amenities, and if the garden centre goes, people will have to travel outside the area – that's money taken away from the local economy, and more fumes and pollution."

Charles claimed: "People think it's awful. They see it as [the developer] buying planning permission."

Director of development at Thrive Homes, Chantelle Barker, said: “At Thrive Homes, our mission is to increase the availability of high quality, affordable housing in some of the UK’s most expensive areas.

“We recognise the concerns raised locally and take them seriously. However, we believe this scheme can make a meaningful and positive contribution to the community. It will support the local economy by creating employment and delivering on-site training for local people during construction.

"The development will provide 41 new homes, with at least 50 per cent designated as affordable housing, alongside a new community amenity space. Through Section 106 contributions, the scheme will also invest more than £600,000 into local infrastructure including improvements to schools and leisure facilities.

“A safe, secure home is the foundation for people and families to thrive. We believe this development will help more local people live affordably and sustainably within their own community.”

CBC said: “We’ve done a thorough review of the grounds of challenge presented by the developer and it’s been decided in this instance that we won’t defend the appeal.

“We don’t believe we’d be successful and it’s likely there’d be significant (legal) cost to the council in doing so.”