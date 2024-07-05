Mid Bedfordshire: 2024 general election results
It means the seat has returned to the Tories after Labour's Alistair Strathern won it in the by-election following Nadine Dorries' resignation. But boundary changes mean he is instead standing in Hitchin.
The voter turnout in Mid Bedfordshire was 67.7 per cent and the votes were as follows:
Elected: Blake Stephenson (Conservative) - 16,912
Maahwish Mirza (Labour) - 15,591
Dave Holland (Reform UK) - 8,594
Richard Brunning (Social Democratic Party) - 172
Cade Sibley (Green) - 2,584
Stuart Roberts (Liberal Democrats) - 4,068
Gareth Mackey (Independent) - 1,700
Speaking before the election, Mr Stephenson said: “I’ve lived here for a decade, I’m also a Central Bedfordshire councillor, and since being elected [in 2023] I’ve proved that I’m able to work with anyone and everyone to focus on our communities and get things done.”
He has been a Meppershall and Shillington councillor for just over a year, and was a former chair of the local Conservative Party.
He added: “Critically working with colleagues in Bedford Borough Council and Central Beds Council to focus on the things that matter in our communities and to work with them to drive forward solutions and improvements in our villages and towns,” he said.
Reform UK win fifth seat
Reform UK have won a fifth seat in the General Election. After a recount, they took the Basildon South and East Thurrock constituency with a majority of just 98 votes from Labour candidate Jack Ferguson.
“Our candidate James McMurdock was a paper candidate, drafted in at the last minute, former city boy, and he was absolutely neck and neck with Labour,” Mr Farage said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“So I rang him up and said ‘Look, give me the name of your agent, so I can find out what’s happening because they were on the third recount’ – he said ‘I haven’t got an agent. I’m my own agent.’
“I said, ‘well, who’s in the hall watching the vote count? And he said ‘my mum and dad’ – and he’s won. He’s an MP – go on my son!”
Surprise appointment
In the first surprise of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet assembly, Lisa Nandy was promoted to Culture Secretary.
It comes after the holder of the brief in his shadow cabinet, Thangam Debbonaire, lost her Bristol Central seat to the Green Party.
Ms Nandy was previously shadow cabinet minister for international development, having been demoted from shadow levelling up secretary in the Labour leader’s last reshuffle in 2023.
Other expected appointments announced by Downing Street saw Steve Reed named Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, Hilary Benn Northern Ireland Secretary, Ian Murray Scotland Secretary and Jo Stevens Secretary of State for Wales.
Work and Pensions Secretary announced
Sir Keir Starmer has named Liz Kendall Work and Pensions Secretary, Downing Street said as it announced the latest Cabinet appointments.
Jonathan Reynolds is Business and Trade Secretary and the president of the Board of Trade.
The new Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology is Peter Kyle.
Louise Haigh was made Transport Secretary, with all retaining the roles they held in the shadow cabinet.
Next batch of Cabinet Ministers announced
The next batch of Cabinet appointments announced by No 10 saw Shabana Mahmood named Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.
The former barrister, a key ally of the new Prime Minister, held on to her Birmingham Ladywood seat despite a challenge from an pro-Gaza Independent candidate.
Wes Streeting is the new Health Secretary after clinging on to his Ilford North seat by just a few hundred votes.
Bridget Phillipson has been appointed Education Secretary.
She became the first MP elected overnight as her constituency, Houghton and Sunderland South, was the first to declare results.
Sir Keir Starmer also appointed Ed Miliband Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
The MP for Doncaster North led the Labour party from 2010 to 2015.
More Cabinet Ministers announced including David Lammy
As Sir Keir Starmer’s first Cabinet announcements trickle in, David Lammy has been appointed as Foreign Secretary.
There had been some questions over whether he would keep the role he held in the shadow cabinet after he kept a relatively low profile during the election campaign.
Yvette Cooper has been named Home Secretary and John Healey is the Defence Secretary, No 10 said.
Pat McFadden has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
As national campaign coordinator, he has played a central role in shaping Labour’s direction in the run-up to the election.
Rachel Reeves first female Chancellor of the Exchequer
Rachel Reeves has been appointed Sir Keir Starmer’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, becoming the first woman to take charge of the Treasury.
The former Bank of England economist retains the brief she held in the shadow cabinet, as expected.
Starmer appoints first pick for new Cabinet
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Angela Rayner as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the first pick for his new Cabinet.
The Ashton-under-Lyne MP has also been named his Deputy Prime Minister, Downing Street has said.
Ms Rayner has served as Sir Keir’s deputy leader since 2020.
