£3.7m funding to improve bus services in Central Bedfordshire
The cash covers the next three financial years
Plans to help provide improved bus services in Central Bedfordshire have moved a step closer with £3.7million in funding.
Central Beds Council will use the funding from the Department of Transport to improve bus services in the area as part of its Bus Service Improvement Plan.
Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We’re thrilled about the funding and are committed to doing all we can to protect local bus services; however, with operators facing rising operational costs, driver shortages, and patronage not yet back to pre-covid levels, it is a complex situation."
A council spokesman added: "The bus sector is facing many unprecedented challenges, with some services across Central Bedfordshire being withdrawn or reduced. Our Public Transport Team are looking at how to best spend this financial year’s allocation – with early thinking that enhancements will be taken on a corridor basis, undertaking service and infrastructure improvements at the same time."