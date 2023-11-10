Supporting engineering skills in Leighton Buzzard

The Connolly Foundation has donated £90,000 towards engineering skills being taught at a dedicated campus in Leighton Buzzard, part of Central Bedfordshire College, which has merged with The Bedford College Group (TBCG).

Connolly Foundation chief operating officer David Oldham said: “The Leighton Buzzard campus meets the Foundation’s objective of giving young people the opportunity to build careers. The equipment that we are funding will provide skills that are needed in the county. We are delighted to be part of this facility.”

The campus has been supported by MP Andrew Selous who also recognised the need to develop a high-class provision such as the Leighton Buzzard campus within the area.

Mr Selous said: “I warmly welcome the new apprenticeships and training opportunities and new engineering equipment we now have. Many employers are offering well-paid jobs to people with the qualifications which are being provided here, and I'm very pleased that we now have a high-quality offer in the town.”