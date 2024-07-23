16 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to avoid over the next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1(M), junction 6 to Alconbury - mobile works for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, fto 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from midnight, July 22 to 11.59pm July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Interchange exit slip - some carriageway incursion for barrier repair works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm July 29 to 5am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 10 to junction 6 - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 roundabout to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - carriageway closure for Scaffolding erection on behalf of UKPN.

• A5, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.