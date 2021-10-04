A5 closed near Hockliffe after serious incident
Collision between a lorry and a car is being reported
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:20 pm
The A5 has been closed both ways from Hockliffe to Chalk Hill following a collision between a lorry and a car at around 4pm today (Monday).
Bedfordshire Police and East of England Ambulance Service are in attendance. National Highways has traffic officers and service providers deployed to assist.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and diversions have been set up.
The road is estimated to remain closed throughout the afternoon.