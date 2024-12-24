'Dangerous' manhole cover in Leighton Buzzard 'still not repaired after six months'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leighton Buzzard man has slammed the council's "appalling level of service", claiming it has failed to repair a "dangerous" manhole cover outside Brooklands Middle School.

The "tired and frustrated" resident claims the cover has been loose for nearly six months now – and that despite raising the issue with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) several times, it is yet to be fixed.

He says the tarmac around the chamber has "sunk and deteriorated", resulting in the manhole cover "lifting up and making an almighty clanking noise twenty-four-seven".

CBC has "sincerely apologised" for the inconvenience it has caused, and is taking "proactive steps to ensure repairs proceed without further delay."

The manhole cover on Brooklands Drive. Image supplied by resident.

The Brooklands Drive resident claimed: "I have raised the issue with the council no less that six times via the Fix My Street app.

"On each occasion they have failed to take any responsibility leaving the manhole in a dangerous condition to allow children to trip over it when leaving school – and for motorcyclists to take their lives into their own hands when driving over it

"The noise of the manhole cover is keeping residents awake at night and has become an environmental health hazard.”

He added: "This is all but the tip of the iceberg with the council and their reluctance to repair large holes in the pavement caused by missing bollards – and all for children and other pedestrians to twists their ankles.

"Their service is not worth the council tax we pay, which no doubt will increase in the next financial year."

A CBC spokesman, said: “We appreciate residents bringing the issue of the manhole cover outside Brooklands Middle School to our attention and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience it has caused.

"While discussions continue with a utility company to confirm ownership of the manhole, we have taken proactive steps to ensure repairs proceed without further delay.

"An order for repairs was raised last week, with the work expected to be completed within a month. Immediate repairs to the surrounding tarmac have also been arranged to address safety concerns.”

Do you have concerns about the maintenance of a road near you? Email [email protected] and tell us more.