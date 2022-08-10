Leighton Buzzard commuters: no service on any LNR route this Saturday due to strike

Rail lines will be heavily impacted this Saturday, as well as on Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20, due to separate action by members of the ASLEF and RMT unions.

This Saturday (August 13) there will be no service on any LNR route due to action by members of driver union ASLEF.

London Northwestern Railway states: "Passengers will not be able to travel with LNR or sister company West Midlands Railway as a result.

London Northwestern Railway. Image: LNR.

"Some early morning services on Sunday, August 14, may be disrupted due to trains being in the incorrect place overnight."

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at LNR, said: “It is disappointing that our customers will continue to be impacted this month due to ongoing industrial action and I am urging passengers to check their journeys in advance.

“On August 13 we will not be able to run any services at all and we are advising passengers not to travel. Passengers holding tickets purchased in advance can travel on an alternative date or receive a full refund.”

On Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20, a limited service will be in operation between 7.30am and 6.30pm only due to industrial action by members of the RMT union.

An amended timetable will also be in operation on Friday, August 19, and early morning services on Sunday, August 21, may be disrupted due to the displacement of trains overnight.

Routes with a limited service on August 18 and August 20 from 7.30am to 6.30pm are:

Northampton - London Euston – Two trains per hour

Birmingham – Northampton – One train per hour

Birmingham - Crewe – One train per hour

No trains will run on any other LNR route, including London Euston-Crewe, Birmingham-Liverpool, St Albans Abbey-Watford Junction and Bedford-Bletchley.

For further information visit www.lnr.uk/industrialaction

West Midlands Trains operates both West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services.

London Northwestern Railway services operate between Liverpool and Birmingham, and on the West Coast Main Line to and from London Euston.