Leighton Buzzard roads to be closed for resurfacing

Temporary road closures are set to be enforced later this month.

Plantation Road and Lake Street in the town are due to close for resurfacing and maintenance works, while Old Linslade Road in Heath and Reach will be closed for ground investigation works.

Plantation Road will close from the Golf Course car park entrance to the junction with Linslade Road between September 17 and 24, with the road shut daily from 8am to 6pm.

Access to properties will be preserved where possible, but residents have been warned to expect intermittent restrictions.

The diversion route is along Heath Road, Leighton Road and Linslade Road.

Lake Street will be closed overnight between the junction with Leston Road and Christos Hair Group Salon from September 30 to October 7. Closures will be in effect between 8pm and 6am daily, for resurfacing, civil works and line marking.

No alternative route has been provided due to the nature of the work and surrounding road layout, and property access may be limited during closure hours.

Meanwhile, Old Linslade Road in Heath and Reach will be closed between The Grange gated entrance and the ‘give way to oncoming vehicles’ sign from September 29 to October 2. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day throughout the period.

The road will be inaccessible to all vehicles except emergency services. The closure is to allow for ground investigation works, and while access to properties will be maintained where possible, some restrictions may apply.

The diversion route is Plantation Road, Church Street, Leighton Road and Stoke Road.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Highways Helpdesk at 0300 300 8049.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and follow posted diversion routes during the affected periods.

