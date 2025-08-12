Major road closures for Central Beds drivers to watch out for - including A1 and A421

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, to 5am August 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am August 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Roundabout - carriageway closures and lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 6am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure and diversion route due to carriageway improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Cople to Great Barford - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder only for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A428, from 9pm August 13 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, Wyboston Roundabout to Eynesbury Roundabout - two-way traffic signals due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm August 13 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Tempsford - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Watling Road, Hockliffe to J/W Clifford Road - multiway signals for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade to Edworth - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Near, junction with Sandhouse Road - traffic signals for frame and cover works on behalf of BT.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.