Travel delays likely in Bedfordshire this weekend as Storm Amy hits

People are being told to plan ahead as Storm Amy is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Bedfordshire this weekend.

Storm Amy is the first named storm of the 2025.2026 season and is expected to bring severe weather to the UK.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Saturday across the south of England for Saturday until 7pm.

Strong west and south-westerly winds are expected, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph and up to 60 to 65 mph in exposed areas.

People are asked to check roads and transport before traveling, and be ready for possible power cuts with torches, batteries, and a charged phone.

Residents are also advised to secure outdoor items during this time.

The Met Office said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”