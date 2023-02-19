Scarlett Moffatt has announced she’s expecting her first child with ‘soulmate’ Scott Dobinson. The Gogglebox star shared the news on Instagram alongside an adorable video of her pet chihuahua Bonnie.

In the clip, Bonnie is wearing a bandana with “I’m going to be a big sister” written across it. Next to the pooch is a baby scan picture and Scarlett can be seen stroking her beloved pup in the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The excited mum-to-be said: "It truly feels like a dream writing this caption. Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all. You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon."

The 32-year-old rose to fame after she became a regular cast member on Channel 4 entertainment show Gogglebox alongside her parents Mark and Betty. Following her Gogglebox success, Scarlett went on to win the 16th series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2016 and went on to co-present the spin-off show Extra Camp along with hosting a regular slot on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Most Popular

After Scarlett posted her baby news on Instagram, well wishes began flooding in from her celeb pals. Ex EastEnders star and 2019 I’m a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa wrote, "Eeeeeeek congratulations darling xxx", while 2020 Queen of the Jungle Giovanna Fletcher commented, "Aaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!!! Huge congratulations! Xxxxx".

Scarlett Moffatt and partner Scott Dobinson are expecting their first child together

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scarlett recently shared a heart-warming Valentine’s message to her partner Scott on Instagram. She shared an image of the pair alongside the caption: "My Valentine forever and always. Don’t know what I would do without you. So happy you came into my life, you make everything better. My soulmate."