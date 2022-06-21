Time to concentrate on dad’s health after Father’s Day

One of the biggest threats to men's health is testicular cancer

Helping dad remain in good health

Hard on the heels of Father’s Day, there’s timely advice to all take a moment to think about best ways to keep dads in good health.

Men’s Health Week, which ended on June 19, increased awareness of health issues that most affect men.

Heart disease, suicide, prostate and testicular cancer are just some of the biggest health challenges males face today.

One of the biggest threats to men's health is testicular cancer

Preventative measures such as early screening, healthy living, and reducing stress can be great motivators to create a better lifestyle.

Need2Know Books offers practical advice and useful information providing a wide range of essential guides to help men live the best life possible.

Visit: www.need2knowbooks.co.uk for more information.

Across the UK, men’s mental and physical health is unacceptably poor.

An estimated one man in five dies before the age of 65.

COVID-19 has worsened the situation with completely disproportionate effects among men from various backgrounds.

It is no surprise that the virus has only intensified problems men already face.

According to Office of National Statistics in 2020 men were 65 per cent of those hospitalised from COVID-19.

And 61 per cent were more likely to die from the virus.

In a recent report published by Men’s Health Forum biggest causes of death were discussed.

In 2020 19 per cent of UK male deaths before the age of 65 resulted in the following statistics ...

• 75 per cent of deaths from suicide with suicide the biggest cause of male death under 50

• 76 per cent of premature deaths from heart disease

• 43 per cent more likely to die from cancer

• 63 per cent of premature deaths from COVID-19

• 26 per cent more likely to have type 2 diabetes and 68.5 per cent of diabetic amputations

• 66 per cent of alcohol-related death

Statistics show suicide and heart disease continue to threaten men’s health.