Ukraine flag painted on the road outside Russian embassy in London in stunt by protest group Led By Donkeys
Four people have been arrested as a result of the protest orchestrated by Led By Donkeys
A huge Ukraine flag has been painted on the road outside of the Russian embassy in London. The flag appeared a day before the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Protest group Led By Donkeys appear to have taken credit for the flag. Posting a photo on Twitter, the group said: “Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”
The group has since posted a video on Twitter showing group members creating the flag. It has received hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.
Led By Donkeys have a track record of political stunts. Whilst the flag was being painted, one member of the group stood in front of traffic with a sign that read ‘please drive slowly’ and ‘Ukraine solidarity protest.’
Four people have been arrested by the police following the incident. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At 8.45am today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway.
“Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody.”