This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve had a sneak peek at what’s in Aldi’s middle aisle this month, and there are plenty of treats to be had in the run-up to Christmas and Black Friday. These are the goodies you’ll have to beat the crowds for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming up on Sunday (November 3) is the Novelty Christmas event, where you’ll find festive jumpers for the whole family - even the dog.

Christmas jumpers for humans and canines | Aldi

For the humans the Avenue Christmas Jumper for men and women (£9.99) comes in pudding, Fair Isle or reindeer.

And the Children's Christmas Jumper (£5.99) from Lily & Dan fits children aged one to 12, and comes in pink puddings and candy canes, red reindeers or navy puddings and candy canes.

There’s also Christmas pyjamas and socks, as well as these super-cute Children's Lily & Dan Onesies (£7.99) - where kids aged one to 12 can play dress-up as an elf, gingerbread man or penguin.

Squishees make a comeback

Mark Thursday, November 7 in your diary as Aldi’s sell-out collectable cuddlies are back - you’ll be able to pick up Christmas Reversible Squishees (£4.99) during the toy event.

Festive Squishees from a previous year - new cuddlies will hit the middle aisle in November | Aldi

The XL Christmas Squishees (£19.99) hit the shelves on Thursday, November 14, and the 30cm Christmas Squishees (£6.99) arrive on November 28. These limited edition plush toys are sure to sell out quickly, so if you want to make sure there’s one under the tree for your little one, you’ll need to get in early.

Festive decor

There’s also some lovely homeware set to arrive in Aldi this week, including the Kirkton House Festive Duvet Sets (£9.99) - each set includes a duvet cover and two pillow cases, and you can choose from festive houses, reindeer, gonk or traditional check.

Candles and bedlinen sets to get you into the festive spirit | Aldi

You can also pick up the Hotel Collection Centrepiece Candles (£14.99) which burn for around 100 hours, and come in two scents; cherry and clove or pine and eucalyptus.

During November there’s a whole host of festive candles and decorations set to be on Specialbuys - we love the sound of the Wooden Tree Candle Centrepiece (£10.99) and the Enchanted Frost Candle (£2.99), which are both part of the Festive Home event on November 14.

And on the same date is the Christmas Cards and Wrap range, which includes a handy Hamper Kit (£6.99), alongside everything you’ll need for gifting.

In the coming days, we’ll be revealing the best Black Friday bargains on Aldi Specialbuys this month, plus perfect presents arriving at the middle aisle during November.