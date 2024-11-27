Surge to bag half price Emporio Armani She and He perfume in Black Friday limited time offer
Savvy shoppers can get Emporio Armani fragrances for men and women at half price if they are quick off the mark. Boots has a limited-time deal for Black Friday that ends at 6pm tonight, Wednesday, November 27.
The 50% off ‘Star Gift’ deal is on the 100ml perfume for Emporio Armani She Eau De Parfum and the 50ml Emporio Armani He Eau de Toilette but the clock is ticking.
Emporio Armani She 100ml fragrance bottle is normally £80, but now £40 in the Boots deal here. It’s one of the most popular items selling fast on the Boots website today as shoppers battle to get the deal in time.
In comparison, the smaller 50ml Emporio Armani She fragrance is £36 in Look Fantastic’s Black Friday sale and £43.78 on Amazon.
Sold in a striking rose gold-tinted metallic bottle, the female Armani perfume has notes of white musk, cedar, floral heliotrope and pear.
Both Emporio Armani bottles are in minimalist fashion with distinctive packaging that stands out from the crowd, making them among the best-sellers. The He and She bottles are described as having special qualities of “magnetically attracting each other”.
The 50ml men’s aftershave Emporio Armani He is down from £57 to £28.50 at Boots here.
It’s billed as a “fragrance of essential and timeless masculinity”. With a sensual, woody scent, there are notes of Japanese Yuzu Accord, White Musk, Cardamom and Accord Vetiver. Go to the limited-time deal here.
John Lewis is also offering that same £28.50 price for Armani’s He 50ml fragrance here. That’s cheaper than the 50ml He bottle on Amazon for £34.95.
The Boots deals on Armani fragrances end at 6pm tonight.