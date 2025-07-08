Amazon’s Fire TV stick has never been discounted by this much | Anna Quelhas - stock.adobe.com

The Amazon Fire TV Stick has dropped to a record-low price, but wait until you see how cheap the 4K version has dropped to

Amazon Prime Day has started today, and it lasts for four days - so there's plenty of time to start hunting for crazy deals.

And one of the best deals we've seen so far is on one of Amazon's own devices - the popular Fire TV Stick.

These sticks turn any TV with an HDMI socket into a smart TV - and they're great for upgrading your current smart TV's operating system to one of the best platforms on the market.

Just like the Roku Streaming Stick, or the Google Chromecast, they come with a remote control and unlock a huge range of apps, from standard TV channels, to games, news, and music.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the real bargain | Amazon

The Fire TV Stick even gives you quick access to Alexa, to help with rapid searching or smart home controls.

The cheapest Fire TV stick you can buy on Amazon, including the Prime Day discount, is the Fire TV Stick HD - which gives you full access to the apps, and HD streaming. It's currently £23.99 with 40% off.

However, you'd be so much better off getting the 4K version, even if you don't yet have a 4K telly, because it has a massive 53% discount for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just £27.99.

This means, for a few quid more, you're getting a genuinely future-proof TV streaming stick, which even supports WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as HDR10+.

The deals will last until the end of Friday, so there's still time to bag a bargain.

