More details released about a £2.8m dream house prize somebody will win this month

Raffle House's £2.8 million prize sits alongside some rather prestigious postcodes

Ultra-modern and as luxurious as you can imagine, Raffle House’s latest prize has a location that has greatness thrust upon it

It has been designed by an award-winning architect to be the ultimate family home.

Tucked away in a quiet, exclusive corner of the pretty village of Alveston, in Warwickshire, the distinctive five-bedroomed house wouldn't look out of place on an episode of Grand Designs.

But while its exterior and interior are amazing spaces, it's all about location, location, location, with this incredible building.

Because it sits on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon, the town most famous for being the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

Alveston has a rich literary history of its own, with its famous Kissing Tree House having been home to famous English playwright JB Priestley for the last 25 years of his life.

The Shakespeare town of Stratford Upon Avon is on its doorstep | bw

Built in 2017, the luxurious property consists of almost 4,500 square feet of living space, as well as an attached garage covered in a living roof.

Designed by an award-winning architect, the property stylishly blends ultra-modern design with raw materials – there’s a birch ply staircase, concrete tiles and an exposed brick fireplace.

The home also features all of the mod cons one would expect of a new house, with an EV charger, biometric entry system and wired audio system.

Novelist, playwright, screenwriter, broadcaster and social commentator JB Priestley once lived a stone’s throw from the Raffle House dream home

The heart of the ground floor is a sociable contemporary kitchen that features an open gas burner and leads into a dining room on one side. On the other, it opens into an enormous family room, with full-height glazed doors that give access to an outdoor patio.

While the four living areas downstairs have been designed with open-plan living in mind, there’s also a handy separate snug, a gym, a bar and even a butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, there are five spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master bedroom even has his and hers dressing rooms, in addition to an en suite.

The house features an incredible kitchen - and all the fixtures and fittings are included in the prize | Raffle House

The property is surrounded by leafy gardens and sits on a sizeable plot of more than a third of an acre.

There’s plenty of outdoor entertaining space for all seasons, with the main patio featuring both a BBQ and a hot tub.

James Mieville, Executive Director of Raffle House said: "Our Warwickshire dream home offers the best of both worlds – a beautifully designed contemporary home with all the features one would expect in a modern property, set in a location that offers up traditional village living and has an abundance of historical attractions nearby.

The luxury home comes fully furnished, and Raffle House also covers stamp duty costs and fees, so the winner will be able to move in without spending a penny.

Enter the draw this month and you could also win a Maserati to tour around the historic sights in | Maserati

The lucky winner will also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of the property if preferred.

Entries close on April 30, and the winner will be drawn on May 7. Those entering before March 31 will also be entered into the bonus draw for a Maserati Grecale worth £65,000.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity, with players invited to choose one of 13 charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, and there’s also the option to enter for free via post.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133