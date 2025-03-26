Give your mum the gift of relaxation this Mother's Day – Enjoy 15% off beauty treatments with Treatwell | Canva

Running out of time? Book your mum a relaxing beauty treatment with Treatwell – 15% off and no delivery worries.

We all want to show our mums just how much they mean to us on Mother’s Day — but if time is running out and the idea of waiting for flowers or gifts to arrive is starting to stress you out, Treatwell has the answer.

Treatwell is a platform that lets you book appointments at hundreds of top-rated salons and spas across the UK – from soothing massages and facials to manicures, pedicures and haircuts, all in just a few clicks.

Click here to find a salon near you

This year, skip the delivery drama and give a gift that’s thoughtful, indulgent, and instant: a beauty or wellness treatment she can enjoy at her convenience. From massages to manicures, facials to fresh haircuts, Treatwell has a huge range of luxurious options to help your mum feel truly pampered.

And with Treatwell’s exclusive Mother’s Day offer, you can get 15% off all beauty treatments when you use the code TREATNEW15 at checkout – valid until April 30. So even if you’re cutting it fine, you can still book her something special today and show her how much she’s appreciated – no shipping delays required.

So go ahead and spoil your mum without breaking the bank and give her the ultimate Mother's Day gift – she deserves it. Not sure which service to book? These are the most popular beauty treatments to book your mum in for.

This Mother's Day, give your mum the gift of relaxation with 15% off beauty treatments from Treatwell. | Canva

Haircut - A haircut can make your mum feel refreshed and confident, boosting her self-image and sense of well-being.

Facial - a facial can be a very thoughtful and relaxing gift for Mother's Day, offering a pampering experience and a chance for self-care.

Massage - The ultimate in relaxation treatments a massage will help unwind and de-stress. Which she will really appreciate.

Nails - Manicures and pedicures offer a relaxing and luxurious experience, allowing your mum to feel pampered.

How does Treatwell make booking appointments easier? Treatwell is the biggest beauty booking platform in Europe, letting users book beauty and wellness appointments at various salons and spas through the website and Treatwell app. You can book, reschedule and manage all your appointments 24/7.

Book last-minute appointments and treatments in just a few clicks.

Discover top-rated salons near where you live.

Find trusted salons and read customer reviews.

See all the treatment prices clearly and offers available that will save you money.

Europe's most loved hair and beauty app Treatwell makes booking your appointment easier than ever. You can find and book the best beauty treatments effortlessly with no phone calls, no hassle, just expert stylists and trusted local salons. They are even giving new customers 15% off treatments with our exclusive code TREATNEW15 - but you only have until April 30.

