This Regatta coat is perfect for when it’s raining outside but you still want to look good on the school run | Regatta

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The perfect waterproof jacket to help you look good even if its pouring down with rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s something about grey skies and pouring rain that makes getting out the door a little harder especially on busy school-run mornings. But what if you could stay warm, dry and stylish all at once? The Regatta Women’s Yannta Waterproof Insulated Jacket is your new go-to outerwear for wet-weather days.

This sleek waterproof jacket combines fashion and function in perfect harmony and will see you through countless rainy days in comfort and style. The Yannta Jacket offers premium waterproof protection while staying breathable, so you’ll stay dry without overheating.

Whether you’re dashing between the car and the school gates or taking a leisurely stroll, the material moves with you, ensuring effortless comfort throughout the day.

Regatta Women’s Yannta waterproof insulated jacket

Regatta Women’s Yannta Waterproof Insulated Jacket | Regatta

TheThermoguard insulation provides cosy warmth, while the fleece-lined hood adds an extra layer of comfort against wind and rain. Practical details like patch pockets and branded snap fastenings make it functional, while the adjustable shockcord waist flatters your shape, giving you that put-together look even on the dreariest mornings.

The classic black coat is easy to pair with any outfit from jeans and trainers to your favourite boots. It’s the one fashion item that looks just as good doing the school run as it does grabbing a coffee afterwards. However, if black isn’t your colour it’s also available in khaki, beige and navy blue.

So next time the forecast calls for rain, don’t reach for something shapeless or bulky. Slip into the Women’s Yannta Waterproof Insulated Jacket from Regatta and look effortlessly stylish, whatever the weather.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Apple Grab an iPhone 17 from just £19.66 a month – no upfront cost £ 19.66 Buy now Buy now If you want the latest iPhone without the hefty price tag, a subscription could be the answer. Raylo Business offers the full iPhone 17 range from just £19.66 a month with no upfront fees. That includes the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, the powerful Pro and the top-tier Pro Max. Contracts range from flexible monthly deals to long-term plans, and all include free DPD delivery. With savings of hundreds of pounds over standard contract costs, it’s a smart way to stay up to date with Apple’s best tech. Explore iPhone 17 lease deals at Raylo Business here.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥