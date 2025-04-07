Ryainair carry on bags have to fit within a specific size restriction | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Find the perfect Ryanair cabin bag for under £17. This stylish rucksack fits the size limit, offering huge savings for Prime members.

Ryanair cabin bags are proving an essential tool for the modern traveller. Making sure you won't get charged extra, and that your personal carry on luggage is of a regulation size, is vital if you're about to fly on a budget airline.

Ryanair's carry-on size restriction limits you to a bag measuring 40cm by 20cm by 25cm, and that used to be quite tricky to find, but thankfully a profusion of manufacturers have started providing specifically for this need.

And, just occasionally, you'll find an absolute bargain. Like this stylish rucksack style bag from Yankony, which is designed to just fit in the Ryanair baggage allowance, slip under seats, or stow away neatly in a budget airline's luggage space.

The Yankony bag has some really clever features | Amazon

It means you can sail through the airport, from the check-in desk to the boarding gate without having to worry about bag size.

And the best bit is, it's only £16.99. It's usually priced at £29.99, so that's a 43% saving.

There are a couple of catches. You have to order the purple one to unlock the discount. Other colours are available, but they're £19.54. Which is a shame if you fancied a his and hers set.

The other snag is you have to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit from the deal. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost.

There's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.