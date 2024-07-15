​Flinn happy with progress at Leighton

Action from the game at Kempston Rovers last week which saw Leighton win 3-0. Photo by Andrew Parker.

​Gary Flinn says he’s pleased with his Leighton Town side’s progress so far as they continue their pre-season schedule.

The Reds drew 0-0 at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday in what was their third game of the summer.

And ahead of then hosting Biggleswade Town on Tuesday night (16th), Flinn told the club’s media channels that he was happy with what he’d seen from Saturday’s game.

He said: “It was another good pre-season workout for us. Diamonds were really physical and competitive and made it a good game.

"They’re a big side so it was something different for us to deal with but we were relatively pleased and it’s always good to keep a clean sheet.

"A couple of the new signings we’ve made have been really positive for us defensively, and then offensively we’ve chopped and changed a little bit and moved it around a bit and there were some good moments where we created some good patterns of play but we didn’t quite have the finish on it today.

"There’s lots still to improve on but I certainly feel we’re going in the right direction."

Following the Biggleswade game, Leighton will then host another step four side in the shape of Basildon United on Saturday before going to Biggleswade United next Tuesday night, the schedule rounded off with another home game, this time against Wellingborough Town on July 27, who like Diamonds will play in the NPL Division One Midlands after promotion last season.

Flinn said: “The plan was for the games to get progressively harder but we’ve been getting some good minutes in the tank and most of the boys got longer than an hour today [against Diamonds] so are gradually getting themselves up to the 70/75 minutes.

"Obviously you make plenty of changes in pre-season anyway but we’ve still got some comings and goings to happen and we also still have some players away, as well as some injuries being picked up on the harder grounds etc, so we’re looking forward to Tuesday and playing a side who have changed a lot since last season given they’ve gone through a transitional stage since being promoted.”​