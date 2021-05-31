Great weekend of cup finals for Leighton Sunday League teams

Action from Sunday's Division Three Cup final

On Friday night the final of the Beds FA Sunday cup was contested between St Josephs and Club Lewsey at Barton Rovers.

In a hard-fought contest St Joseph's took the lead when Charlie Clayton Fired in from 25 yards, the score line was doubled when a free kick from Lucas Fitzpatrick hit the post and Jermane Hall reacted quickest to slip it past Mitchell Howe in the Lewsey goal. The scoreline at half time 2 - 0 and stayed the same with both sides having chances to change the score line.

The long serving Manager Mark (Ponte) Pontefract decided after 22 years in the hot seat to hand over the reins to others. The League wishes him all the best in his retirement as a true gentleman he will be missed by everyone involved with Club Lewsey as well as the League.

Stopsley United celebrate their Division Three Cup victory

On a bright sunny Sunday and the pitch just about perfect for football in the Leighton & District Sunday League Division Three Cup, holders Slip End Reserves played League newcomers Stopsley United.

Stopsley took an early lead with a goal by Player Manager Farrell Whitman. They had a two-goal lead at half time when skipper Ollie Falconer added a second. In the second half the skipper took the game by the scruff of the neck with a Man of the Match performance and scored a second to give his side a 3 - 0 victory.