It's unbeaten leaders Risborough Rangers next for Leighton Town

Leighton Town's last league game was a 4-1 win against Crawley Green in mid December (PICTURE BY ANDREW PARKER)

Saturday (January 8) sees the eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash as Leighton Town visit unbeaten leaders Risborough Rangers.

The teams drew 1-1 on the opening day of the campaign back in August and since then Rangers – where Town’s manager Paul Bonham was first team coach and assistant manager before joining Bell Close in October – have celebrated 51 league games without defeat over four seasons.

Second-placed Leighton would have been keen to get back into action today (Monday) after an extended break since mid-December, but their visit Aylesbury Vale Dynamos at Haywood Way was postponed after a pitch inspection this morning.

Dynamos, on a run of five league wins, are in ninth place in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Speaking ahead of Leighton’s new year fixtures, manager Paul Bonham said: “Risborough will be an extremely tough challenge, but, like all our games, one we are more than capable of winning.”

“We are still right in the mix and are single minded to get promoted,” he added.

Rangers manager Mark Eaton was also looking forward to Leighton’s visit to the BEP Stadium when he talked about his side’s hopes for the new year.

“On paper it’s a very big occasion for the club,” he said. “It will be one of the biggest games we have hosted, first playing second, as they have a big following.

“It’ll be a very tough game, but we approach every game just the same and will prepare as we always do.”

Town’s festive game last Tuesday (December 28) at Milton Keynes Irish was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and their previous fixture with Broadfields United on December 18 was also called off because of Covid issues in both teams.