Leighton boss Reed delighted after Barton are beaten

Action from Leighton Town's 2-0 win over Barton Town on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town put in a fine display to make it three wins from their first five games of 2025 and see off play-off hopefuls Barton Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Lynton Goss and an own goal gave Leighton the three points which solidified their mid-table position in SPL Division One Central.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Reds boss Paul Reed was a happy man, particularly having seen his side lost 2-0 at Biggleswade FC just five days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was really pleased today – a few questions were asked after Monday’s game where we were nowhere near good enough, but we addressed a couple of issues and changed shape for the Barton game and went with two ‘nines’ who caused them a lot of problems.

"Barton are a good side and they’re very direct with excellent communication levels and standards, but I felt there was a way we could pressure them and the clean sheet was massive too.

"Our game in possession was much better as well because on Monday we looked a little bit lost. We showed a lot more composure today and were on top of the game pretty much from start to finish.

"We had to get into the boys that there are times when you can play forward but there are times where you just need to retain possession – we’ve been guilty of perhaps thinking we have to score within a certain amount of time and putting pressure on ourselves, but we need to develop and grow and learn that sometimes in football you just have to manage the tempo of the game in and out of possession.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention now turns to a tough trip to Berkhamsted on Saturday, who are currently second in the league and battling it out with Real Bedford for top spot.

Reed said: “We’ve got a lot more consistency within the squad now.

"Berko will be a different kind of threat to Barton and are a very strong side.

"They’ll have threats that we have to consider but also there will be areas where we can go and win the game as well.

"We want to continue the momentum but also have to manage the group to suit the different threats and we’ll go into that game with confidence.”​