​Leighton hit six in the FA Cup

Louie Barrett slides the ball across goal to where Kyle Boyce netted at the far post. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town got their competitive season off to a flying start on Saturday as they won 6-0 at FC Clacton in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

The home side play one level below Leighton but it was still a clinical display by Gary Flinn’s men as they opened their account for the campaign in style.

The game got off to a great start as Leighton took the lead just eight minutes in, Kyle Boyce taking possession in his own half and beating everyone for pace before slotting the ball home.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled, as Lynton Goss found Louis Barrett who in turn squared the ball to Sam King who was able to finish into an empty net.

On 22 minutes the game was then over as a contest as the first two scorers combined for the third, Boyce’s low cross finding King who notched his second goal.

It was then four soon afterwards as King knocked the ball to Seb Simpson’s whose ball over the top found Lynton Goss who turned his man and finished under the keeper.

There was still time for a fifth Leighton goal before the break, Barrett’s low cross-shot turned in by Boyce for his second.

Sub Charlie Pattison hit the post for Leighton early in the second-half, but he wouldn’t be denied five minutes later as he headed home Boyce’s cross to make it six.

Manny Dahie was denied a goal by the offside flag, and Connor Hunt had to pull off a fine save late on to preserve the clean sheet, Boyce also hitting the post as he looked for his hat-trick.

Leighton will now host fellow step four club Waltham Abbey, who play in the Isthmian League North, in the preliminary round on August 17.

With a blank weekend ahead, Leighton now look ahead to the start of the league season as they host Biggleswade FC on Tuesday (13th) with a 7.45pm start.

That will then be followed by the FA Cup tie before a trip to Flackwell Heath on August 24.​