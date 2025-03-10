Leighton Town maintain fine run of form​​​​​​​

Charlie Pattison netted the late winner for Leighton.

​Paul Reed was relieved to have taken three points after seeing his Leighton Town side rack up their fourth win in a row on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Pattison’s late winner secured the win at home to AFC Dunstable in front of Leighton’s biggest crowd of the season so far of 525.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Reed felt it was a performance that wasn’t the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a frustrating performance. I’d spoken before the game about energy, having a bit of personality and being brave to get on the ball, shortening the game at the right time – all the things you want to see – but for some reason the ball was a bit of a hot potato at times and we were giving it away a bit unnecessarily or putting it in the air rather than getting it on the floor.

"We look best when we shorten our game and get the ball into feet and bodies up the pitch through passages of play and I just felt it was a bit of a flat performance.

"Dunstable didn’t cause us too many problems although there were one or two moments at the end where they threatened in our defensive area, but I know we can offer so much more.

"So we talked to the boys after the game about it and they’ve taken a bit of accountability over it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it’s four wins on the bounce and two clean sheets so I’m not going to sit here and be all doom and gloom, but I’m really conscious that we win games of football with a particular style and identity and I just feel that in the last couple of games we haven’t done that as much as I’d like.

"But a win is a win. If you’re not at your best and still manage to find a way to win a game of football then I’m not going to complain, but I just want us to be better on Tuesday and that’s going to be a big thing I’m looking for.”

Leighton, who after the weekend’s win were eighth in the table but still 13 points off the play-off places, were back in action on ​Tuesday night at home to Kidlington, after this week’s Observer went to press, looking to make it five wins in a row.

They are then on the road at the weekend with a trip to Hertfordshire to face Kings Langley.