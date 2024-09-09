Leighton Town progress in the FA Trophy

​Leighton Town are through to the next round of the FA Trophy after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win at home to Stotfold on Saturday.

​The sides drew 0-0 in normal time, before the Reds prevailed from the spot to send them into the second qualifying round.

Leighton saw an early chance go begging when Kyle Boyce got around the Stotfold goalkeeper but was denied by a defender who blocked his shot.

Reds keeper Connor Hunt then had to make a fine double save to keep Stotfold out, superbly dealing with Heroon Meriai’s shot and then blocking the rebound.

Boyce saw another chance go close, this time shooting wide, before Daniel Lodovica saw Hunt also get down well to save his effort as the visitors pressed.

Leighton were denied a penalty after Louie Barratt was dragged down in the area just after half-time, the referee waving away any appeals, before Manny Dahie was denied at point blank range by Stotfold keeper Alex Street from a corner.

Dahie also headed over the bar from a set piece as Leighton continued to threaten, but ultimately the sides couldn’t be separated.

The shoot-out saw Jake Watkinson and Ben Ford score before Hunt made a fine save with the score at 2-2, but Charlie Pattison then missed Leighton’s next.

Stotfold and then Lynton Goss netted to make it 3-3, before another great save from Hunt allowed Harry Stratton to score the winner and send Leighton through.

The draw for the next round was made after this week’s Observer went to press.

Leighton will now make the trip to Barton Rovers on Saturday as they seek their first league win of the season in the Southern Premier League Division One Central.

