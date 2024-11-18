Reed disappointed by Leighton loss but praises players' efforts

Action from Saturday's game at Hertford Town. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Paul Reed was disappointed to see his new Leighton Town side lose 4-1 at Hertford Town on Saturday but emphasised he was pleased with how hard they’ve worked in recent weeks.

​The defeat means Leighton are just five points above the relegation zone, Hertford being one of the teams below them, and was Reed’s first loss since taking charge.

And he felt the manner of the goals conceded was the most disappointing aspect of the loss.

He told the club’s media channels: “Everybody’s disappointed. We wanted to make a bit of statement today based on the two games we’ve had, but it’s been a bit of a common thing this season in that when we’ve played teams up near the top, we up our game and match them for effort and quality but against teams around us, not so much, so it’s something we need to address.

"But I can’t ask any more from my players today. We had seven games in three-and-a-half weeks, plus we have several injuries and had to play players out of position, and picked up more knocks during the game.

"So the group is struggling and they’ve been dealt a big blow today. The goals we conceded were always going to be labelled as poor but the importance of stopping crosses has been really emphasised to the group – you stop the cross, you stop the goal – but we didn’t do it enough and they got down the same side and we’ve allowed unopposed headers six or seven yards from goal.

"We re-grouped at half-time and said how important the next goal was, but then conceded a really disappointing fourth goal from a free-kick into the box that wasn’t all that dangerous, and then it became damage limitation.

"We had some young lads come in from the academy which is what we’re about as a club in terms of the pathway, but we fell short at a lot of levels. But the players have given everything this week and maybe this game was too much, too soon.

​"We’ll go again – we were never going to be the finished article overnight and we now go into three Saturday games on the bounce with no midweek games, which will mean we can get some proper time on the training pitch and get some proper rest into some of the legs that need it ”

Reed also confirmed that midfielder Louie Barrett will miss the rest of the season after picking up a serious injury in recent weeks, but midfielder Luke Pyman has returned to the club after a short spell with Biggleswade Town. He previously played 119 games for the club, scoring 22 goals and winning three trophies.

Next up for Leighton is a trip to AFC Dunstable on Saturday, who sit just four points ahead of Leighton in the SPL Division One Central standings.

Reed added: “We need to replace Louie so that process is under way, and we need to bolster the depth overall so we are looking at one or two options, but I want to bring in the right players with the right profile here and not people who might not still be here in three or four weeks’ time.

"I feel we’ve done that so far with Tolu Ikuyinminu and Luke Pyman and that’s the calibre of player that we’re working on.

"It takes a bit of time but in terms of massive changes, we need to look at what we’ve got but hopefully we won’t need to make too many changes once people come back from injury and can keep the spine of the team together and remain competitive.”