Leighton Buzzard Road Cycling Club honour a local legend
His commitment to the club and the sport left an indelible mark on the local cycling community. Bob passed away in 2024 after a short illness and the club was keen to recognise his impact on many club riders.
In honour of Bob's memory, LBRCC organised a memorial cycle ride on April 13th 2025, which will become an annual event, bringing together cyclists of all levels to celebrate his life and contributions. The event not only commemorates Bob's legacy but also reinforces the camaraderie and spirit that he embodied. The ride had over 40 cyclists doing either a 84 mile or 42 mile ride around the local counties and ended in the Black Lion pub to celebrate Bobs life.
Established in 2011, LBRCC has grown into a vibrant community of cyclists, offering road cycling in and around Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. The club hosts up to three Sunday rides weekly, departing from the Propeller Memorial near Dorvics cycle shop in Leighton Buzzard.
The memorial ride stands as a testament to Bob Hamilton's enduring influence and the strong bonds within LBRCC. It serves as a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have on a community, inspiring both seasoned and new members alike.