Leighton Kayakers brave the elements to race in storm Jocelyn
Despite closures on the canal for repairs all races went ahead.
On the 8 mile course the mixed doubles race was won by James Prowse and Betsy Ray while Bryan Handsley and Amanda Morris came 4th.
In the senior men’s singles Leon Dixon came 3rd, Ayden Bates came 4th and despite taking an early capsize Xavier Preston went on to finish the race and come 6th.
In the veteran men’s race Mike Martin came 4th, Steve Tingay was 5th, and despite a capsize Adam Bates was 8th.
In the veteran ladies race, in her first time paddling this distance, Charlotte Anderson came in 4th.
In the under 18 men’s race Jack Rayment came 1st and Euan Standen came 2nd while in the under 18 girls Isabelle Johannson-Ward was also 1st.
On the 6 mile course in the supervets Richard Aldis came in 5th. In the under 16 doubles Rubie Towle and Sophie Kent came second followed by brother and sister duo Harry Myers and Lucy Myers in 3rd.
In the under 16 boys Ewan Bates came 1st and Adam Deri came 4th while in the under 14 boys Matthew Anderson came in 3rd.
In the under 12 boys Connor Bates was 1st, followed by Ethan Tingay 2nd while Aran Deri was 6th.
In the open class Chris Myers was 3rd while Danny Read was 4th.