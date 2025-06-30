Leighton Woodside Under 16 Lionesses celebrate tournament success

Leighton Woodside U16 Lionesses Blue Team

It’s the football tournament season, and the Leighton Woodside Under-16 Lionesses team has been busy during the close season.

They reached the semi-finals of both the Cranfield & Towcester tournaments. Still, last week they went one better by entering two teams into the Wavendon & Woburn tournament for the Leah Williamson Trophy.

Why two teams? It was a six-a-side tournament, so Woodside fielded two teams, Blue and Red, each with eight players. After navigating the tricky group stage, the blue team progressed to the final, while the red team defeated Newport Pagnell in the playoff to also reach the final. The Blue team won 1-0, but it was yet another fantastic result for the Lionesses.

Leah Williamson is away with the England Lionesses in preparation for the upcoming Euro Championship and was unable to attend the tournament herself. However, Leah’s mum was on hand to present the trophy along with Nike bags and water bottles for the winning team.

Leighton Woodside U16 Lionesses Red & Blue Teams with Trophies & Medals

Pre-season training is underway, and another tournament in Luton is approaching, along with some friendly matches. The girls, coaches, and support network are putting in a great deal of effort to ensure they are well-prepared for next season.