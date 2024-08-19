​Derek, 87, cards best ever score at Leighton Golf Club

Leighton Golf Club latest.

Derek Ellam has just carded his best-ever golf score, at the age of 87, beating 130 club colleagues to win Leighton Buzzards August stableford by a three-shot margin.

Derek topped the table with an incredible 45 points to beat Leighton ladies champion Ros Miles, with former club captain Steve Leng, Colin Jeffrey, Oliver Banwell, David Miles and Bobby McGregor heading a chasing pack with 41 points.

A long-time member of the Plantation Road club, Derek said his competition-winning round was achieved “on a day when everything went right.”

“I didn’t know my score until the last hole,” said Derek, adding: “I just hope I have a few more holes like that more often.” Son Paul, 66, playing in the same competition, finished 57th with 33 points.

Seniors club captain John Clavey and colleagues are also experiencing a hot-summer, having won or drawn 16 of their 20 inter-club league matches so far this season.

A 7-1 win against South Beds was secured by Robbie John and David Roberts, Steve Marriott and Phil Rickard, Stephen Maddison and Terry Churchill, Danny Nairne and Russell Rowles, Richard Lancaster and Neil Lamming, Terry Lingham and Duncan Smith and John Preston and Graham Westlake-Tritton.

A 5-1 win against Chiltern Forest was carded by John Clavey and Andrew McDonald, Duncan Smith and David Bishop, Stephen Maddison and Danny Nairne and Keith Griffiths, with Nigel Chapman and Terry Churchill halving their match.

Richard and Angela Samuels won Leighton’s Faulkner Family foursomes with a nett 66, three shots clear of runners-up Andy and Jane Tizzard, with John and Christine Bateman, Robin Lawes and Carmen White-Lawes, Bryan and Vicki Pratt, Christian and Gillian Chehade, Tony and Oonagh Russell and Tim Hobday and Joan Waples headed a chasing pack, all carding a nett 71.

Former Leighton captain and president Syd Pniewski won the Leighton Sandhouse Buchanan trophy with 40 points at Brooklands Park, with Alan Philpott runner-up with 39pts, two shots clear of Steve Light and Graham Goodge, fourth with 36 points.