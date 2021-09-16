Ellerton and Tonge lead home 135 Rushmere Parkrunners

.

Saturday’s Rushmere Parkrun saw 28 newcomers enjoying the course for the first time, among the 135 participants - all made possible with the help of 17 volunteers.

Some 14 of the runners recorded personal best times for the event.

Athletes from 20 clubs were included in the turnout, which saw Tom Ellerton (SM30-34) the fastest home in 19.56.

Not far behind was Sam Tonge (SM 25-29) in 20.06 with Army AA’s Jon Oxley (VM50-54) third in 20.18.

Next, Ellie Davies of Stopsley Striders Jogging Club set a new personal best of 20.27.

Fifth fastest was William Langdon (VM40-44) of Leighton Fun Runners in 20.32 and debutant Bertie Warr (SM18-19) was sixth in 20.36.

Sam Allwood (SM20-24) was next in 20.37 with Iain Dodd (SM30-34) clocking 21.06 and completing the top ten were Jim Buttleman (VM55-59) of Leighton Fun Runners in 21.15 and John Wells (VM40-44) in a new PB of 21.20.

For the ladies Tring RC’s Mary Ward (VW50-54)clocked 22.57 in 22nd overall and newcomer Monica Petrosina (SW25-29) finished 23rd in 23.05.