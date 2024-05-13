Fender on song to win again

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club latest.

Leighton Buzzard golfer Eddie Fender won his second club competition of the season beating over 140 entrants to top the table in the club May stableford.

Eddie had his handicap reduced to nine after winning the Plantation Road club's March midweek Medal with a nett 71 and carded an impressive 38 points to win the May Stableford, two shots clear of Steven Tyas, Alex Smith, Dharm Naveen Diwakar, John Brawn, Phil Rickard and Jack McGarry.

*Hannah and Lee Walsh teamed up to win Leighton’s Mixed Greensomes competition with an impressive 47 points, nine clear of runners-up Olivia Campbell and Ed Stephenson.

Josie and Peter Sheridan finished third with 36 points, one clear of Christine and John Bateman.

*Leighton Seniors got off to a flying start in their inter-club match at Buckingham, skipper John Clavey and Anton Bednarek winning the opening match by four holes.

But they lost four of the next five games, with only Ian Summerfield and Ian Rimmer managing to halve their match as Leighton went down 4-1.

*Leighton golfer Phil Rickard won the Sandhouse Society opening fixture at Northampton with a 34 point haul, a shot clear of John Smith with Phil Coumbe beating Rob Tate for third place on countback after both carded 32 points.

There were nearest the pin prizes for Tim Martin, Phil Rickard, Graham Goodge and Phil Coumbe.