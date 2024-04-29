​Gill wins Grannies Salver at 15th attempt

Gill (left) receives the Grannies Salver from Ladies Captain Barbara Rickard, who was runner-up.

To qualify, members of the Ladies section at the Plantation Road club have to be blood-line grandmothers under the rules when the Grannies Salver was donated by long-serving member Connie Nash in 1973 when she was Ladies Captain.

And though she has been a member of the Leighton club for 30 years, new champion Gill McDougall had to wait until granddaughter Imogen was born 15 years ago before she could enter.and another 15 years before winning the annual event a week ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Said Gill, whose grand-daughter is a student at Cedars school: “Having been runner-up on several occasions, I thought my chance of winning the salver had gone. I have to admit that I had a couple of drinks to celebrate…”

Gill, whose late father Maurice Leslie taught her to play golf, carded a nett 71 to win the Salver presented to her by current Ladies Captain Barbara Rickard who was runner-up for a second time with a nett 73 in a 30-strong field.

The same-day competition for non-nannies was won by Judy Richmond with a nett 73.

*Top scorers in Leighton’s Denis Jordan trophy competition qualifier were Howard Allen and Matthew Chatwin with 37 points, one clear of John Brawn and Simon Goodall, with Dharm Naveen Diwaker and George Elford third with 35 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading a chasing pack with 34 points were Justin Moss and Ian Woodman, and Colin Beesley and Kamil Shah with Nicholas King and David Roberts and Luke Coates and Sean McBroom a point behind.

*Here at the Leighton Buzzard Observer, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits and include them on our pages and online.

Perhaps you’ve had success in a competition and want to show off your stats and medals, or maybe your team has enjoyed some cup success or even just played their next game and your weekly reports are keeping people up to date.