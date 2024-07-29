​Great week for Leighton Buzzard golfers

(L-R) Stephanie Howlett, handicap champion Jill Nutkins, ladies captain Barbara Rickard, club champion Ros Miles and Judy Richmond. Photo submitted.

​In a red-letter week for Leighton Buzzard golfers, county and club titles were won, a rival club team white-washed and a hole-in-one shot celebrated.

​For the fifth year running, Ros Miles has been crowned Leighton Ladies golf champion while Jill Nutkins won the Handicap Cup in a second-round shoot-out.

Ros won the West Herts ladies title before moving to Leighton Buzzard, and has won the Leighton ladies championship every year since. She completed her first round in 83 shots and a second round 93 gave her a gross 176 total.

Runner-up was former club and current senior ladies champion Judy Richmond whose first-round 88 was followed with a 90 for a total of 178 – two shots adrift of Ros. Other leading championship finishers were: 3 – Olivia Campbell, 189; 4 – Farida Cerosio, 193; 5 – Stephanie Howlett, 196; 6 - AnneTilbury, 196.

The Handicap Cup produced a nail-biting finish, with just nine points separating the top nine finishers.

Winner was Jill Nutkins, who carded matching rounds of nett 71 for a 142 total and a first major win since joining the Leighton club following the closure of Mentmore nearly a decade ago.

Jill pipped ladies vice captain Stephanie Howlett by two shots, with Michelle Plummer third with a nett 147. Farida Cerosio was fourth with 148, five shots clear of Norma Stevens-Hack, with Judi Malpass sixth with a nett 154.

Prizes were presented by ladies captain Barbara Rickard who congratulated all the participants on their contributions to an excellent championship day.

*Leighton golfers won the Bedfordshire County fourball competition and took third place too. Alexander Sandham and Jack Jones carded rounds of 42 and 44 for combined 86 to win the title; Eric Hamilton and Stuart McMillan (Aspley Guise) were runners-up with 48 and 36 for a combined 84, beating Leighton’s Colin Beesley and Tim Mitchell by a shot.

*John Clavey’s Senior soldiers wiped-out Silverstone 8-0 in an inter-club match, with wins by John and Terry Churchill, Paul Ahmet and Robin Lawes, Anton Bednarek and David Roberts, Nigel Chapman and Richard Lancaster, Christian Chehade and David Bishop, Keith Griffiths and William Hawkes, Philip Rickard and Ian Rimmer and Paul Bishop and Giovanni Cerosio.

*David Roberts holed his 150-yard tee-shot on Leighton’s signature Par 3 11th hole in the midst of the inter-club match against Silverstone.

