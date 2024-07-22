​Leighton golfers in good form

Golf latest.

​With Leighton Buzzard Golf Club championships taking place on August 3-4, participants are hoping to keep up with the Jones’s (writes Stuart Oliver)

For Brian Jones has already won the Senior section championships at the Plantation Road club after carding a nett 65 to win the Peter Myrants trophy.

He beat Steve Maddison, Graham Westlake-Tritton and Phil Rickard by a shot, while nine-handicapper Jack Jones topped the table in the club July midweek medal, beating Steve Richardson on count, with Matthew Lowe a short behind.

Vice Captain-elect John Latimer took fourth spot with a nett 71, beating Peter Morgan with the same score just days after winning the Senior section Ian Mann trophy with a nett 78.

The Over 70s trophy was won by John Tarbox with a nett 69, with George Bashford top scorer in the Over 80’s group with nett 73, and the Tweed trophy for the player taking the least number of putts was won by Richard Harris with 26.

The opening round in the club championships takes place on Saturday, August 3, with the second round the following day.

*Senior skipper John Clavey suffered a rare inter-club defeat, losing 5-3 against Redbourn, with Howard Till and Peter Robson, Steve Richardson and Duncan Smith and Keith Griffiths and Ian Rimmer winning for Leighton.