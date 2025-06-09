Leighton golfers star on their own course in county championships

By Stuart Oliver
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:02 BST
County winner John McKay, Leighton club captain Trevor McAleese and Centenary Jubilee Claret Jug winner Mark Sandham.County winner John McKay, Leighton club captain Trevor McAleese and Centenary Jubilee Claret Jug winner Mark Sandham.
County winner John McKay, Leighton club captain Trevor McAleese and Centenary Jubilee Claret Jug winner Mark Sandham.
​Leighton Buzzard golf club hosted the Bedfordshire County championships over the weekend, with home grown talent winning a major title.

​In a nail-biting finish to two days of quality golf, Leighton’s John McKay was crowned Handicap competition champion, beating club colleague Ben Irvine by a single shot.

With nearly 100 golfers from 20 Bedfordshire clubs in the field, both John and Ben opened their accounts with impressive rounds of nett 69.

Engineer John, 56, a member of the Leighton club for 27 years, followed with a nett 72 to pip Ben and collect the trophy from club captain Trevor McAleese.

There was also an impressive performance by club colleague Mark Sandham who collected a prize for his nett rounds of 73 and 64 just days after becoming the first winner of the Leighton club Centenary Claret Jug.

His nett 64 beat Josie Sheridan by a shot, with Stuart Goodwin third with a nett 66. Mark, 62, is a past winner of the Bedfordshire Senior championship competition.

