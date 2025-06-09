Leighton golfers star on their own course in county championships
In a nail-biting finish to two days of quality golf, Leighton’s John McKay was crowned Handicap competition champion, beating club colleague Ben Irvine by a single shot.
With nearly 100 golfers from 20 Bedfordshire clubs in the field, both John and Ben opened their accounts with impressive rounds of nett 69.
Engineer John, 56, a member of the Leighton club for 27 years, followed with a nett 72 to pip Ben and collect the trophy from club captain Trevor McAleese.
There was also an impressive performance by club colleague Mark Sandham who collected a prize for his nett rounds of 73 and 64 just days after becoming the first winner of the Leighton club Centenary Claret Jug.
His nett 64 beat Josie Sheridan by a shot, with Stuart Goodwin third with a nett 66. Mark, 62, is a past winner of the Bedfordshire Senior championship competition.