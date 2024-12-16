Leighton Paddlers put on fine displays in Barking
This is the first time that Barking have hosted a race since 2017 and the tidal waters of the River Roding are rather different to the usual training on the Grand Union Canal.
On the four-mile course, the under 12 boys race was won by Ethan Tingay, followed three seconds behind in second place by Conor Bates. Conor completed the course despite losing his rudder during the race.
In the under 14 boys, Matthew Anderson came in third. He’s been having close races with the paddlers ahead of him throughout the series so far but on this occasion they got the better of him.
On the six-mile course in the under 16 boys, Ewan Bates came in second, just two seconds behind the winning boat.
Meanwhile, on the eight-mile course in the veteran men’s class, Steve Tingay came fourth.
After missing their start in the mixed doubles, Bryan Handsley and Bethany Goodlad came fifth while in the marathon canoe class Mike Thornton and Shirine Voller came first.
The final two races in the series take place in January, including the final race being hosted by Leighton Buzzard.
