Leighton ​Paddlers put on fine displays in Barking

Ethan and Steve Tingay were in good form in Barking.

​Leighton Paddlers were at Barking Canoe Club for the fourth race of the winter series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​This is the first time that Barking have hosted a race since 2017 and the tidal waters of the River Roding are rather different to the usual training on the Grand Union Canal.

On the four-mile course, the under 12 boys race was won by Ethan Tingay, followed three seconds behind in second place by Conor Bates. Conor completed the course despite losing his rudder during the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the under 14 boys, Matthew Anderson came in third. He’s been having close races with the paddlers ahead of him throughout the series so far but on this occasion they got the better of him.

On the six-mile course in the under 16 boys, Ewan Bates came in second, just two seconds behind the winning boat.

Meanwhile, on the eight-mile course in the veteran men’s class, Steve Tingay came fourth.

After missing their start in the mixed doubles, Bryan Handsley and Bethany Goodlad came fifth while in the marathon canoe class Mike Thornton and Shirine Voller came first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final two races in the series take place in January, including the final race being hosted by Leighton Buzzard.

*You can send your sport stories to the Observer for use in print and/or online by using the ‘Submit Your Story’ function on our website at www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk.