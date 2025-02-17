​Runner Mark produces fine display at Wootton

Mark Kleanthous with fellow Leighton runners Christine Ayres and Janet Langdon.

​Leighton Buzzard athlete Mark Kleanthous has competed in his fourth of a series of five Three Counties cross country races held at Wootton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Mark, 64, who competes for Leighton Buzzard Fun Runners, took his place on the start line for the final event of the series that has seen 15 running clubs taking part and 500 different runners, with around 350-450 competing at each event.

Previous races were held in Wellingborough, North Hertfordshire, Stopsley Wing and Leighton Buzzard before the the final event at Wootton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kleanthous was in fifth position in the 60-64 age group going into Sunday’s race and says he was pleased with his performance on the day, with wet conditions providing a challenge to all of the runners.

He said: “I arrived early checked out the course, decided on the best route through the mud and puddles and which off road shoes to wear.

"I then produced my best performance so far as I was 66th overall and just four positions behind the series winner.

"I moved up to second overall and was only only two points from winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first eight runners to finish score points for each club, and this season was the first time I was in the top eight for every cross country race and was I was fifth scorer on Sunday despite being the second oldest male at the club.

"I’m glad to be moving up to the 65-69 age group at the end of this year.”

For those interested in the stats, Kleanthous’s average heart rate was 150 beats per minute with a maximum rate of 160bpm.

The race had an elevation gain of 166 metres in very muddy conditions, with Kleanthous running the 8.6km route at an average pace of 4.44 per kilometer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other members of Leighton Buzzard Fun Runners who also excelled in the cross-country series included Christine Ayres who was first over 70 and Janet Langdon who finished second over 70.

Kleanthous is now looking forward to the end of this year’s cross country season when he moves up to the 65-69 age group.