Tremendous weekend of rugby for Leighton's Women and Girl's teams

Jade Wheeler

The Women played a seasoned side from Belsize Park and for many, this was their first game of contact.

Jade Wheeler delivered a rousing speech that settled the nerves. The players worked hard as a group in both attack and defence.

Some great runs by the forwards, particularly recent football convert, Chaney Joy supported by Eva Summerfield, Alex Lennox, Hazel Elding and Hattie Bradshaw put Leighton on the front foot, with the final pass just falling short on several occasions.

The teams together after the game

Karen Dolling did an excellent job at scrum-half to link with the backs, Emily Elding deserves special mention for the quantity of tackles she completed, as does the double tackle by Jade and Kerry Young which was heard by shoppers in Leighton's high street. However, it was good handling involving several players, Karen, Emily, and Jade, leading Kerry to sprint down the wing to score in the corner. Celebrations ran late into the night!

The u13 and u15 girls joined Aylesbury and Tring to take on Chinnor. The u13s came up short in their game against a well-drilled Chinnor side. The ATL head coach specifically mentioned how well the LB girls were doing and the improvements he had seen over the last few months. Well done Jess Pickering, Grace Emerson and Rox McMullan.

The u15 girls sought revenge after a narrow loss earlier in the season and got over the line following a period of forward dominance, where Neve Beer and Olivia Magee were prominent and a nail-biting conversion by ATLs hooker. The back of the match was Maddy White, who played her first game at scrum-half.

Next season can't come soon enough!

Leighton Ladies

Hattie Bradshaw clears the ball out to Karen Dolling