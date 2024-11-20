voco Winchester Hotel & Spa hosts a grand opening event

voco Winchester Hotel & Spa hosted a grand opening event on Thursday 14 November to celebrate its recent rebrand and refurbishment programme. The successful refurbishment and rebrand from Holiday Inn to voco took 8 months at a cost of £2 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

100 people including local business, residents, and past hotel/restaurant guests, attended the evening event. Everyone enjoyed cocktails, Champagne, canapes, pizza, along with entertainment in the form of dancers, a DJ in the restaurant and live music in the Hampshire Suite. Everyone was invited on a show round to see the facilities, public areas and bedrooms of the transformed hotel.

Jon Beare, General Manager at voco Winchester Hotel & Spa said: “We were delighted to host our official opening event which was an enjoyable and successful evening. The hotel was re-branded to voco last month following an extensive refurbishment programme which has benefitted the hotel throughout, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this beautiful and improved hotel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contemporary hotel, which was first built in 2010, is located on the edge of the beautiful South Downs National Park and within 5 minutes from Winchester City Centre. It benefited from a £2.5 million refurbishment in 2019 followed by the additional refurbishment in 2024 when it was re-branded to voco.

voco Winchester launch party

The hotel has 131 stylish bedrooms consisting of double, twin, accessible, premium and grand rooms, plus a suite. Since the refurbishment all rooms have benefited from an improvement in quality and service. The brand new premium and grand rooms now offer complimentary mini bars, Nespresso machines and new bedding with filling made with 100% recyclable materials.

The hotel offers 9 adaptable meeting and event spaces and is also a popular choice for weddings and private events, catering for up to 200 guests. ‘Kitchen 21’, a distinctive British restaurant, is renowned for its unique 21-inch pizza. The Ana Spa was added in 2019 offering treatment rooms, a Hydro-Pool, Himalayan Salt Sauna, Sensory Shower, Crystal Steam Room and a Bubble Foot Spa.

voco® Winchester Hotel & Spa is situated at Telegraph Way, Winchester, Hampshire, SO21 1HZ. For more information, please visit https://winchester.vocohotels.com/